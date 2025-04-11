Canva unveils Visual Suite 2.0, adds Sheets, AI-powered tools and one-stop design workflows

At its annual Canva Create 2025 event, design platform Canva announced Visual Suite 2.0, a major upgrade that merges its visual-first design experience with expanded AI capabilities, new spreadsheet tools, and multi-format integration. The goal? To simplify workflows and make creativity and productivity work in tandem, all within a single interface.

"We’re thrilled to unveil the Visual Suite 2.0, where creativity meets productivity, the biggest product launch since Canva was founded more than a decade ago. Each year, our community of 230 million people shares millions of ideas, and one we hear time and again is the desire to bring creativity and productivity into a single, seamless flow,” said Melanie Perkins, Canva’s Co-founder and CEO. “From reimagined workplace essentials to entirely new ways to create with your own design partner, we’re excited to continue making it easier than ever for anyone to bring their ideas to life.”

Everything, in One Format

With Visual Suite 2.0, users can now create and manage projects across formats—presentations, videos, whiteboards, spreadsheets, and even full websites—without switching platforms. The new integrated workspace is designed to eliminate the inefficiencies of juggling multiple tools.

Introducing Canva Sheets

Touted as a reimagination of the spreadsheet for the AI era, Canva Sheets comes with tools like Magic Insights and Magic Formulas, designed to generate summaries and perform complex tasks using natural language prompts. With drag-and-drop visual layouts and Canva-style design elements, the platform wants to make data as expressive as the rest of a creative project.

Content at Scale with Magic Studio

Already used 16 billion times, Magic Studio now pairs with Canva Sheets to bring scalable content creation to life. Users can auto-fill text fields, translate content in bulk, generate design variants with a single click, and instantly resize campaigns without layout issues.

Magic Charts and Data Visualisation

Magic Charts lets users import live data from sources like Google Analytics or HubSpot, then instantly visualise it. The AI suggests the best chart formats and keeps them updated in real-time.

Canva AI and Canva Code

Canva also introduced Canva AI, a conversational design assistant capable of generating entire projects from voice or text prompts. Need to go beyond visuals? Canva Code allows users to build interactive elements—like pricing tools or educational games—by describing them in plain language. No coding required.

Built-in Photo Editing

Photo editing is also getting a boost. With Photo Editor, users can now swap backgrounds, retouch elements, or remove distractions without leaving the Canva ecosystem. A new Background Generator uses AI to match lighting and mood seamlessly.