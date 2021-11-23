Carl Pei's Nothing brings Karan Johar, Yuvraj Singh, others on board as investors

Consumer tech company Nothing, founded by Carl Pei, has brought a whole bunch of new investors on its board. Nothing recently raised an additional $50 million as part of its Series A extension and has also partnered with Qualcomm.



The new "strategic and private" investors the company has brought on board include film producer and director Karan Johar, former cricketer Yuvraj Singh, fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, singer and music composer Jasleen Royal, and digital content creator Ranveer Allabadia.



Nothing announced in a statement on Tuesday that these new names have been added to the investors' roster and these individuals have come on board as "backers of Nothing's vision".



"The market is overdue for a new player to bring passion back to the field of consumer tech; one that celebrates artistry and hopes to organise our digital life in one connected space. We are excited that our new strategic and private investors from India feel the same and believe in our vision & mission. In 2021 we successfully launched one of the most anticipated tech products of the year, Nothing ear (1) and we assure you, this is just the beginning," said Manu Sharma, VP and General Manager of Nothing India.



Nothing launched its first product, the Ear (1) buds, earlier in August this year, and the London-based company plans to launch a whole suite of smart, connected products.



The company said that the new investors were a part of the Series A extension round that was announced in October this year. This financing round also included Swedish House Mafia members Axel Christopher Hedfors and Sebastian Ingrosso. Nothing had mentioned then that it plans to use the raised funds for R&D and is looking to foray into new product categories.



Before this $50 million round, Nothing had raised $22 million from Alphabet's venture capital arm GV, as well as from angel investors like iPod inventor Tony Fadell, Cred founder Kunal Shah, Reddit CEO Steve Huffman, Twitch co-founder Kevin Lin, etc. Besides this, Teenage Engineering came on board as founding partner earlier in February this year.

