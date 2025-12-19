Cashify 'Year-End Snapshot' reports 40% growth in refurbished device sales for 2025

Indian re-commerce platform Cashify has released its 2025 Year-End Snapshot, revealing a 40% year-on-year growth in its refurbished direct-to-consumer (D2C) business. The company also reported a 16% rise in device trade-ins, suggesting a maturing market for second-hand electronics in India.

Festive Season Trends

The festive period proved to be a significant driver for the platform, though the impact was seen more in the timing of purchases rather than overall volume.

Peak Demand: Daily order volumes during peak shopping days were nearly double those of non-peak days.

Trade-ins: Festive months accounted for 35% of all annual device trade-ins.

Buybacks: There was a 129.42% increase in festive buybacks compared to regular months.

Premium Shift: Over 69% of festive demand came from mid to mid-premium smartphones priced between ₹15,000 and ₹50,000. This indicates that consumers are increasingly prioritising performance over just the lowest price.

Sustainability and 2026 Outlook

Cashify aims to significantly increase its environmental impact next year. The company expects to save 24 lakh (2.4 million) devices from landfills in 2026. To support this, the platform plans to expand its physical footprint to over 300 retail stores. While smartphones remain the core business, Cashify is diversifying into other categories:

New Categories: Tablets, gaming consoles, smart wearables, and enterprise devices are expected to take a larger share of the business. A recent deal to become a certified reseller of Amazon devices will further broaden the available product range.

The company anticipates broad-based growth of 30–35% across all business segments in 2026.

According to Nakul Kumar, Co-Founder of Cashify, Indian consumers are moving towards a "mature, continuous upgrade cycle." The company noted that demand is no longer restricted to major metropolitan areas but is gaining relevance across the country as doorstep pick-up services and retail stores become more available. Founded in 2013, Cashify now serves as an official trade-in partner for major brands including Apple, Samsung, and OnePlus, maintaining a monthly active user base of 10 million.