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Caviar announces four luxury iPhone Ultra models ahead of Apple launch

Caviar announces four luxury iPhone Ultra models ahead of Apple launch

Caviar has moved ahead of Apple with four customised iPhone Ultra editions, opening pre-orders and offering early buyers exclusive benefits before the smartphone’s expected September 9 unveiling.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 26, 2026 10:19 AM IST
Caviar announces four luxury iPhone Ultra models ahead of Apple launchCaviar unveils four luxury iPhone Ultra editions ahead of Apple's September 9 event.

Apple’s next major iPhone launch is already generating excitement, with anticipation building around a model that could mark a new addition to the company’s premium smartphone lineup. While Apple has yet to unveil the device officially, luxury smartphone maker Caviar has already moved ahead with its plans. 

Must Read: Apple launches refreshed Mac Mini and Mac Studio with M6 and M5 Pro silicon in India

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According to Caviar, Apple will unveil the iPhone Ultra on September 9. The luxury brand is inviting customers to secure customised versions of the upcoming smartphone before the official launch, with buyers who pay the full amount upfront also eligible for exclusive benefits.

Caviar opens pre-orders for iPhone Ultra

Caviar has announced four new luxury versions of the upcoming iPhone Ultra. The company’s website invites customers to “be the first to own” the device and allows them to pre-order a customised model.

Caviar is accepting 100 per cent prepayment from customers looking to secure their customised device ahead of the September 9 unveiling. Buyers who pay the full amount upfront will get priority delivery and can choose any available limited-edition number for their device.

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Must Read: Apple iPhone launch event date: When iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone Ultra will debut?

This allows customers to reserve a personalised version of the smartphone before Apple officially introduces it.

iPhone Ultra details remain limited

Caviar’s dedicated iPhone Ultra page is currently promoting customised versions of the device, allowing prospective buyers to reserve their preferred model ahead of the September 9 event.

However, the announcement comes before Apple has officially revealed the iPhone Ultra, so several details about the upcoming smartphone remain unconfirmed by Apple itself.

For luxury smartphone buyers, Caviar’s early pre-order option could provide a way to secure a customised iPhone Ultra before the device becomes more widely available.

The final details about the smartphone, including its specifications, features and availability, will be confirmed by Apple at its official launch.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

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Published on: Aug 26, 2026 10:19 AM IST
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