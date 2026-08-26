Caviar announces four luxury iPhone Ultra models ahead of Apple launch

According to Caviar, Apple will unveil the iPhone Ultra on September 9. The luxury brand is inviting customers to secure customised versions of the upcoming smartphone before the official launch, with buyers who pay the full amount upfront also eligible for exclusive benefits.

Caviar opens pre-orders for iPhone Ultra

Caviar has announced four new luxury versions of the upcoming iPhone Ultra. The company’s website invites customers to “be the first to own” the device and allows them to pre-order a customised model.

Caviar is accepting 100 per cent prepayment from customers looking to secure their customised device ahead of the September 9 unveiling. Buyers who pay the full amount upfront will get priority delivery and can choose any available limited-edition number for their device.

Advertisement

Must Read: Apple iPhone launch event date: When iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone Ultra will debut?

This allows customers to reserve a personalised version of the smartphone before Apple officially introduces it.

iPhone Ultra details remain limited

Caviar’s dedicated iPhone Ultra page is currently promoting customised versions of the device, allowing prospective buyers to reserve their preferred model ahead of the September 9 event.

However, the announcement comes before Apple has officially revealed the iPhone Ultra, so several details about the upcoming smartphone remain unconfirmed by Apple itself.

For luxury smartphone buyers, Caviar’s early pre-order option could provide a way to secure a customised iPhone Ultra before the device becomes more widely available.

The final details about the smartphone, including its specifications, features and availability, will be confirmed by Apple at its official launch.