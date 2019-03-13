CBI seeks more details from Facebook, Cambridge Analytica over theft of Indian users' data

The Central Bureau of Investigation has approached Facebook and Cambridge Analytica for further details after receiving their response over alleged data theft. The probe agency had sought answers from the two companies over charges of illegally harvesting Indian users' data from social media platforms.

"We have initiated a preliminary enquiry to look into data theft of Indians from Facebook by British firms Cambridge Analytica and Global Science Research. We sought some information and request for the same was sent to concerned parties. Now we have received a response from them and for further information, we have again written to them," a CBI official told India Today.

In its letter to Facebook and Cambridge Analytica, the CBI has reportedly inquired about details of data collection exercise adopted by them. The CBI had initiated a preliminary enquiry against Cambridge Analytica and its parent company Global Science Research last year in the alleged user data theft case. It will be decided after the preliminary enquiry whether the allegations merit a full-fledged investigation through an FIR or not.

ALSO READ: Facebook's latest plan for WhatsApp seems to be a privacy nightmare!

Cambridge Analytica allegedly received personal data of Indian Facebook users from Global Science Research. This data was harvested via illegal means and transferred without consent, amounting to a violation of privacy rights.

Whistleblower Christopher Wylie, who brought Cambridge Analytica scandal to light, had testified before a British parliamentary committee that the firm worked extensively in India. He also revealed that the firm had the Congress party as a client and was involved in all kinds of projects in India, including regionally.

In a tweet last year in March, Wylie had revealed that Cambridge Analytica's parent organisation SCL Group has its headquarters in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram and its regional offices in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Cuttack, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Kolkata, Patna and Pune.

ALSO READ: Twitter launches 'Ads Transparency Centre' for India

ALSO READ: 2019 Lok Sabha elections: 5 things Election Commission has introduced for free and fair polls