Centre flags fake LinkedIn profiles posing as Health Ministry, dismisses biral blood helpline message

The central government has cautioned the public against fake LinkedIn profiles impersonating the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. On Tuesday, the Press Information Bureau’s (PIB) Fact Check team confirmed that the Health Ministry does not have an official presence on the professional networking platform.

Sharing the update on social media platform X, PIB Fact Check wrote, “Is the Ministry of Health on LinkedIn? No! This LinkedIn profile is fake.” The post further urged people to avoid engaging with such accounts, which may be used to circulate misleading or incorrect information.

At least three accounts claiming to represent the Health Ministry were flagged, including one that listed Beijing, China as its location and had over 32,000 followers. PIB Fact Check added, “The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (@MoHFW_INDIA) has NO official LinkedIn account. Stay alert. Always rely on official sources for verified information!”

🚫These #fake LinkedIn profiles are impersonating the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.#PIBFactCheck



📌 Such accounts can spread misleading or false information.



⚠️ Do not trust or interact with them.



✅ Always cross-check updates with official government sources.… pic.twitter.com/gkinZIeeFd — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) July 29, 2025

In a separate warning, the fact-checking unit also debunked a widely circulated WhatsApp message claiming that the government had launched a 24x7 nationwide blood delivery service through a helpline number ‘104’.

The viral message falsely stated, “Government’s new scheme…from today ‘104’ becomes India’s special number for blood requirement. The service is available 24x7. After calling this number, blood will be delivered within 4 hours within a 10 km radius. Cost Rs 450 per bottle and Rs 100 for delivery.”

According to PIB, there is no such scheme or helpline in place. The bureau clarified that the government has not introduced any nationwide service matching the description in the message.

Citizens have been advised to verify such claims with credible sources and avoid sharing unverified information. The government has repeatedly stressed the importance of relying on official announcements and digital handles for updates related to public health and welfare.