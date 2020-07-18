Centre issues notice to Twitter over high-profile hack

The Indian government has sent a notice to Twitter seeking full details of the recent global attack on high-profile users. The cybersecurity nodal agency CERT-In sent the notice seeking complete information on all Indian users who have been impacted in the hack.

CERT-In has also asked Twitter for information on a number of users from India who visited the malicious tweets and links, and whether the affected users have been informed by the platform about unauthorised access to their accounts. The government has also sought information of vulnerability that was exploited by the hackers in what turned out to be a Bitcoin scam. Centre also asked for information on the modus operandi of the attack and sought remedial actions taken by the microblogging site.

Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) swung into action after reports that hackers gained access to Twitter's systems to hack accounts of many global corporate leaders, politicians, celebrities and businesses.

Accounts of former US President Barack Obama, Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian were hacked in a purported Bitcoin scam on Wednesday.

After the hack, Twitter suspended access of some users to their accounts. The hackers posted tweets that promised to return $2,000 for every $1,000 sent to an anonymous Bitcoin address.

Jack Dorsey, Twitter's chief executive, said, "We all feel terrible that this happened. We're diagnosing and will share everything we can when we have a more complete understanding of exactly what happened."

Also read: Twitter accounts of Bill Gates, Barack Obama, Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk hacked in Bitcoin scam

Also read: Twitter-Bitcoin scam: Hackers amass as much as $112,000