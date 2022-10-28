CEO Parag Agrawal leaves Twitter office after getting fired, won't return: Report

Elon Musk has finally done it. The deal to acquire Twitter for $44 billion is complete and the purge has begun on the very first day. Musk has fired some of the very top executives at the micro-blogging platform. A new report suggests that the chief executive, Parag Agrawal has already left the San Francisco headquarters and is never to return.

A report by American media company CNBC claims that Parag Agrawal along with the finance chief of Twitter has already moved out of their offices in San Francisco. The report confirms that neither of the executives will be returning to the company. Further reports have also claimed that Vijaya Gadde, the head of legal policy, trust, and safety has also been fired. Gadde was in the limelight after multiple reports from earlier this year suggested that she cried after getting to know that Musk is buying Twitter.



The circumstances of the terminations haven't been revealed officially. However, Agrawal’s official Twitter handle still says that he is the CEO of Twitter. He has also not issued any other statements or tweets regarding the big move.



Musk was given a deadline of Friday to complete the deal. However, the proceedings seem to have come to end late Thursday. Musk had already changed his Twitter bio to ‘Chief Twit’ on Wednesday. That was followed by a visit to the Twitter headquarters in San Francisco. Musk carried the bathroom sink in his hand to make a practical joke.

He also announced that he will be meeting Twitter employees. The stakes were high as earlier reports suggested that Musk is planning to sack a whopping 75 per cent of the Twitter workforce. However, Musk negated that claim but that doesn’t imply there won’t be abrupt terminations.

Musk has begun the trimmings right from the top rung and is expected to further cut down the workforce to implement his plans for the social media network. Musk also released a letter explaining his “real reason” behind the Twitter acquisition and his vision for the platform in the near future as well as his long-term goals.

