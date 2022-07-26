CERT-In asks Apple Watch users to update watchOS immediately; here's why

CERT-In (Indian Computer Emergency Response Team) has issued a warning to Apple Watch users using watchOS 8.7 or older versions of the software on the devices. These users have been advised to update their watches to the latest software immediately. According to a report issued by CERT-In, all Apple Watch models running the older versions of the software might be open to a newly discovered vulnerability.

This vulnerability might allow attackers to run an arbitrary code on the Apple Watch and bypass security restrictions on it. That means that if attackers manage to do this by exploiting the security flaw, they can execute commands on the Apple Watch remotely. As CERT-In lists, these commands can include ways to bypass the watch’s security restrictions and give attackers access to private information on the Apple Watch like texts (including texts from banks and OTPs), fitness data, etc.

As per the vulnerability note shared by CERT-In, Apple Watch models running older software are susceptible because of a whole bunch of flaws including a buffer flow in AppleAVD component, out-of-bounds write in Audio, ICU, and WebKit component, an authorisation issue in AppleMobileFileIntegrity component, multiple out-of-bounds write and memory corruption in GPU drivers component, type confusion in Multi-Touch component, and more.

“A remote attacker could exploit these vulnerabilities by sending a specially-crafted request. Successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities could allow the attacker to execute arbitrary code and bypass security restriction on the targeted system,” CERT-In explained in the note.

Should you be worried?

Well, not too much because Apple already has released fixes for these issues. All you need to do is to update your device. The latest version of the watchOS software update is compatible with Apple Watch models Series 3 and newer.

You need to head over to the Apple Watch app on your iPhone and download and install the update. Before you initiate it, make sure the Apple Watch has at least 50 per cent battery and is connected to WiFi.

