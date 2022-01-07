CERT-In sends high severity warning to Google Chrome users

The Indian government has issued a high severity warning via the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) under the IT ministry to Google Chrome users. The warning has specifically been issued for those who are using a version of Chrome that is older than the 97.0.4692.71 version.

As per the warning shared by CERT-In on its website, multiple vulnerabilities have been reported on Google Chrome that can be exploited by malicious actors to execute arbitrary code on a targeted system.

“These vulnerabilities exist in Google Chrome due to Use after free in Storage, Screen Capture, Sign-in, SwiftShader, PDF, Autofill and File Manager API; Inappropriate implementation in DevTools, Navigation, Autofill, Blink, WebShare, Passwords and Compositing; Heap buffer overflow in Media streams API, Bookmarks and ANGLE; Type Confusion in V8; Incorrect security UI in Autofill, Browser UI; Out of bounds memory access in Web Serial; Uninitialized Use in File API and Policy bypass in Service Workers,” CERT-In advisory explains.

The warning points out that any attackers can exploit these above-listed vulnerabilities and get an unsuspecting Chrome user to visit a malicious webpage without them being aware of it. If the attacker is successful, these vulnerabilities can be exploited to allow them to execute an “arbitrary code” on the system and scam the user.

To avoid this from happening, CERT-In has recommended that all Google Chrome users should update their browsers to the 97.0.4692.1 version which was rolled out by Google earlier this week. This version brings in a bunch of fixes and improvements to the browser.

To update your Chrome browser, go to your Settings menu by clicking on the three dots on the top right corner of the browser on the web, and then go to ‘About Chrome’ and allow the browser to update.

Also Read: Google is rolling out Chrome OS 97 update, here's everything you need to know

Also Read: Is it safe to store your passwords on Chrome or other Internet browsers?