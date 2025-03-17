scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
ChatGPT can be set as the default assistant on Android, replacing Google’s Gemini in latest beta

Feedback

ChatGPT can be set as the default assistant on Android, replacing Google’s Gemini in latest beta

Android users can now ditch Google’s Gemini and set ChatGPT as their default assistant, bringing OpenAI’s AI-powered capabilities to a system-wide level.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
The case against OpenAI was originally filed by ANI in the Delhi High Court. The case against OpenAI was originally filed by ANI in the Delhi High Court.

OpenAI’s ChatGPT can now officially replace Google’s Gemini as the default digital assistant on Android devices, thanks to a new beta update (v1.2025.070). This long-awaited feature allows users to launch ChatGPT using system-wide shortcuts, making it as accessible as Google’s native AI assistant.

Until now, Android’s open ecosystem allowed multiple digital assistants, but only Google’s Gemini could be triggered using default navigation gestures and buttons. With this update, ChatGPT fans on Android can now invoke OpenAI’s assistant just as easily as its Google counterpart.

With the new beta, users can configure ChatGPT as their default digital assistant, allowing them to:

    •    Launch ChatGPT via long-pressing the home button (for three-button navigation).
    •    Swipe up from the bottom corner (for gesture navigation users).
    •    Trigger ChatGPT by long-pressing the power button, if enabled in settings.

When activated, ChatGPT launches in voice mode, though some users may find its current voice functionalities more limited compared to competitors like Perplexity AI.

Despite the update, ChatGPT cannot yet be launched via a custom hotword, unlike Google Assistant’s “Hey Google” command. The reason? Google restricts access to privileged APIs required for hotword detection, limiting this feature to preinstalled, trusted apps like Gemini.

While hotword activation remains unavailable, this update is a major step forward for ChatGPT users, who can now use OpenAI’s AI assistant with much more ease without needing to open the app manually.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Mar 17, 2025, 12:28 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement