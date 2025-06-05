ChatGPT can now access Google Drive and Dropbox to answer your questions

OpenAI has introduced a new suite of productivity-focused features for ChatGPT, including a “record mode” and expanded integrations with cloud storage services. The updates are part of the company’s broader strategy to attract enterprise clients in a rapidly intensifying AI arms race.

The new record mode allows users to capture and transcribe meetings, brainstorming sessions, and spontaneous thoughts, turning voice inputs into timestamped notes complete with action items and citations. This feature is currently available to ChatGPT Team users, a paid tier that costs approximately $25 (roughly ₹2,080) per user per month, with an annual commitment required for teams of two or more.

In tandem, ChatGPT can now access and process files from popular cloud storage platforms including Google Drive, Dropbox, Box, SharePoint, and OneDrive. Users can ask questions like “What was my company’s revenue in Q1 last year?” or “How many ferry rides did I take in Italy?” and receive structured responses with relevant citations.

“ChatGPT will structure and clearly present the data and respect your organisation’s existing permissions on the user level from those documents, with citations,” OpenAI said in a blog post.

These capabilities are available to subscribers of ChatGPT Team, Enterprise, and the student-focused ChatGPT Edu plan.

The latest push reinforces OpenAI’s aggressive pursuit of enterprise clients, a market where AI budgets are significantly higher and long-term contracts are lucrative. Since launching ChatGPT Enterprise in 2023, OpenAI has signed on companies like Canva, Block, PwC, and Estée Lauder. The introduction of ChatGPT Team in January 2024 further opened doors for smaller businesses and teams looking for scalable AI support.

OpenAI now claims over 3 million paying business users, up from 2 million just four months ago.