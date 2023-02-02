ChatGPT comes to Microsoft Teams with new premium subscription; check price, features

Microsoft has recently unveiled its latest product, Teams Premium, which is powered by AI-driven ChatGPT technology. This new product is a step up from the basic version of Microsoft Teams and provides the user with more advanced features and capabilities.

Microsoft Teams is a collaboration and communication platform developed by Microsoft that combines chat, video conferencing, file storage, and app integration in one central place for seamless teamwork. Teams allow members of an organization to communicate, collaborate and share information through various features like team chats, video calls, file sharing and integration with other Microsoft and third-party apps.

Teams Premium Offerings

The ChatGPT technology utilized by Teams Premium allows users to engage in natural conversations with the platform, further enhancing the user experience. This technology is especially useful for businesses that want to communicate with customers, as it can provide a more natural and seamless interaction.

The Teams Premium subscription offers users a more secure and personalized experience as well. With the secure chat feature, users can easily chat with their colleagues without worrying about their data being accessed by outside sources. Additionally, the user’s data is encrypted, meaning that it is kept secure and private.

According to Microsoft, the premium service will cost $7 (Rs 575) per month until June before increasing to $10 (Rs 820) in July.

The Teams Premium subscription also offers users the ability to customize their experience. Users can create their chat rooms and can invite their colleagues to join them in these conversations. Users can also join channels and create their channels, where they can share documents, media and more with other members. Also, a host of other features such as the ability to integrate with other Microsoft products and services, including Office 365, Dynamics 365, and SharePoint will be present. This will make it easier for users to access and collaborate on their documents and projects.

With the powerful ChatGPT technology, Microsoft can further strengthen its chat offering. The tech giant recently announced a multi-billion dollar investment in OpenAI and aims to add ChatGPT's technology into all its products, setting the stage for more competition with rival Alphabet/Google.

