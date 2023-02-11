ChatGPT coming to Opera browser soon

Opera is now the latest company to just be on the Artificial Intelligence (AI) bandwagon with its plans to integrate OpenAI's language model, ChatGPT into its products. With this integration, Opera users will have access to state-of-the-art conversational AI technology right within their browser, enhancing their online experience and allowing them to easily interact with the internet more naturally and intuitively.

Opera could also be introducing AI-related features in some of their other products as well like their gaming-oriented version of the browser called Opera GX and the blockchain-focused Opera Crypto Browser.

For those unfamiliar with ChatGPT, it is a language generation model developed by OpenAI capable of generating human-like text based on input. This AI model is trained on a massive corpus of text data, which enables it to answer questions, write articles, and even create stories and poetry. With its advanced language capabilities, ChatGPT has already gained a lot of popularity as a conversational AI platform, and its integration into the Opera browser is set to bring even more convenience to its users.

Tech Layoffs 2023: A Visual Story

Opera browser users will be able to interact with ChatGPT through a chat interface that will be built directly into the browser. They will be able to ask ChatGPT a wide range of questions and receive answers in real time. This integration will also allow users to interact with the internet in a more natural way, as they will be able to ask ChatGPT to search for information and perform other online tasks on their behalf.

In addition to its convenience, ChatGPT integration in the Opera browser will also bring a new level of accessibility to the web. With its ability to understand and respond to natural language input, ChatGPT will make it easier for people with disabilities or limited computer skills to navigate the internet and find the information they need.

The integration of ChatGPT into the Opera browser is a significant step forward for conversational AI technology. It will bring a new level of convenience and accessibility to the web. Opera users can expect to see this exciting new feature in the near future and will be able to take advantage of ChatGPT's advanced language capabilities right within their browsers.

The Opera web browser was first released in 1995. Developed by Norwegian company Opera Software, it is one of the oldest browsers still in use today. Over the years, Opera has evolved and has become one of the most feature-rich browsers on the market.

Also Read

Google showcases what its ChatGPT competitor ‘Bard’ can do

China's ChatGPT-rival ‘Ernie’ to launch in coming weeks