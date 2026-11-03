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ChatGPT could soon do much more than answer questions: Here's what OpenAI is changing

ChatGPT could soon do much more than answer questions: Here's what OpenAI is changing

OpenAI is working to make ChatGPT a more unified workspace, so you can handle everyday conversations and more demanding tasks without switching between modes.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Nov 3, 2026 11:15 AM IST
ChatGPT could soon do much more than answer questions: Here's what OpenAI is changingChatGPT’s upcoming interface change will bring AI-powered task features into regular chat.

ChatGPT has become more than a tool for quick questions, with you turning to it for research, presentations, website creation, and other multi-step tasks. OpenAI now wants to make that experience less fragmented. The company is preparing to bring capabilities currently available through ChatGPT’s Work tab into its main chat experience, letting you move from discussing an idea to asking the AI assistant to carry it out without switching tabs. The change is also tied to an update in how usage is counted. From December, subscribers on certain paid plans will see ChatGPT and Codex draw from a common token allowance, although everyday Instant chats will remain outside that pool.

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OpenAI plans to bring ChatGPT’s Work capabilities into regular chat

The updated experience will initially reach select users for feedback before a wider rollout. TechCrunch reported that OpenAI outlined the plan in an email to users. The company said users will be able to bring files and plugins into the combined experience and ask ChatGPT to build a website, create a presentation or carry out tasks on the web. They can review the work and guide the assistant as it progresses.

Codex will remain a separate experience within the ChatGPT desktop application. OpenAI has not specified when the combined interface will reach all users.

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ChatGPT and Codex to share usage limits from December

OpenAI’s Help Centre says that from December, ChatGPT and Codex usage will count toward a shared allowance for Plus, Pro, and Business plans. Usage will be measured in tokens, and the amount consumed will depend on the selected model and task. More advanced models and complex tasks generally use more tokens, while Instant chat will not draw from this allowance.

Subscribers will be able to check their combined remaining usage and reset times under Settings>Usage. If you reach the limit, you can wait for a reset, upgrade your plan or buy credits to continue using eligible features.

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OpenAI expects most users will not need to wait for resets more frequently than they do now, although individual usage patterns may differ. The planned change follows Anthropic’s September move to bring Claude’s chat and Cowork functions together on one screen.

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Published on: Nov 3, 2026 11:15 AM IST
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