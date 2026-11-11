Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT GolfBT Most Powerful WomenEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
technology
news
ChatGPT could soon let you talk directly to businesses: OpenAI introduces new AI agents

ChatGPT could soon let you talk directly to businesses: OpenAI introduces new AI agents

ChatGPT is moving beyond answering questions as OpenAI creates new ways for companies to manage their information, understand customer interest and interact with potential buyers.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Nov 11, 2026 2:47 PM IST
ChatGPT could soon let you talk directly to businesses: OpenAI introduces new AI agentsOpenAI introduces business profiles and AI agents on ChatGPT. (Photo: OpenAI)

When you ask ChatGPT to compare products, find services or explore businesses, the information you receive could soon come with another option, including a direct conversation with the company itself. OpenAI has announced a new set of business features that will let eligible companies claim their profiles on ChatGPT, keep business and product information updated, and understand how you discover them through the chatbot.

Advertisement

The initiative, called Businesses in ChatGPT, is launching in beta and comes in two components, including Business Hub and Business Agents. While Business Hub is open to eligible businesses in markets where ChatGPT is available, the AI agent feature is initially limited to selected e-commerce and online service businesses in the US.

MUST READ | Samsung may bring paid Galaxy AI tools : These existing features will stay free

What is OpenAI’s Business Hub and how will it work?

Business Hub will allow companies to claim their business profiles on ChatGPT and update key information after verification. Retailers can also add product feeds containing details such as prices and availability, helping ChatGPT use more current information when responding to customer queries.

Advertisement

The platform will also provide businesses with aggregated engagement insights. Companies can see how often they are mentioned in ChatGPT and how many clicks their websites receive. They can also explore common topics in conversations where their websites are cited, giving them an idea of what you are searching for.

DON'T MISS | Google Gemini 4 Carbon now available: Who can use the new AI model and how much does it cost?

Eligible businesses can claim their profiles through Business Hub. Existing OpenAI Enterprise customers and advertisers can contact their OpenAI representatives, while Shopify merchants can connect their stores through Business Hub or the Shopify admin.

However, claiming a profile does not guarantee that a business will appear more prominently in ChatGPT recommendations or generate more sales.

Advertisement

ChatGPT Business Agents - Who can use the new feature?

The second feature, Business Agents, will let you start a separate conversation with an AI agent representing a business. When a company appears in a ChatGPT response, you can open its profile and, if an agent is available, ask questions about its products, services and offerings.

For example, if you are comparing two products, you could ask the agent to explain their differences or identify features that suit your requirements. The agent uses information and instructions supplied by the business to respond.

OpenAI says Business Agents are initially available to eligible e-commerce and online service businesses in the US. The company plans to expand access to more markets and business categories over time.

What happens to user privacy?

OpenAI says it will not share users' private ChatGPT conversations or Business Agent chats with businesses. The engagement insights provided through Business Hub will be aggregated and shown only when interaction levels meet certain thresholds.

Businesses can also sponsor their agents and use them as destinations for ChatGPT Ads. OpenAI says sponsored placements will be clearly labelled and kept separate from ChatGPT’s independent responses.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Follow us on +Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Nov 11, 2026 2:47 PM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more