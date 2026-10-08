What happens when a teen has a sensitive conversation?

The assessment found that testers could hold conversations lasting up to an hour about suicidal thoughts, self-harm and disordered eating on newly created teen accounts linked to parent accounts. However, according to a report, those linked parents received no alerts during the conversations. Alerts were triggered only when testers used much older accounts that had accumulated weeks of conversations involving sensitive topics.

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The report also found inconsistencies in ChatGPT’s response to crisis situations. When conversations involved suicide, self-harm, disordered eating or impaired reality, the chatbot did not always recommend professional or hotline support when the organisation considered it necessary. Across the mental-health conditions tested, it reportedly missed more than one in four required crisis referrals. Its performance also fell below the organisation’s 95% benchmark for three of the five severe harms it categorised as “Red Lines”.

Study mode and age checks also raise questions

The assessment also looked at whether ChatGPT’s safeguards could prevent teenagers from using the chatbot simply to complete their homework. Study mode could be bypassed, with testers able to select “Show me the answer” and receive completed homework, found in the assessment. Caregiver-set study hours could also reportedly be bypassed by removing the “@study” prefix from a prompt.

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Age detection was another area flagged in the assessment. Adult-registered accounts reportedly did not switch to the under-18 experience during repeated testing, even when testers identified themselves as 13, and ChatGPT acknowledged their age.

The researchers also found that ChatGPT could continue interacting in a friend-like way, including expressing feelings, preferences and moods. Common Sense Media is calling for stronger age estimation, reliable parental alerts, improved crisis responses, better homework safeguards and clearer boundaries around human-like behaviour. It also recommends independent third-party testing before similar AI features are marketed to teenagers again.

The Youth AI Safety Institute is part of Common Sense Media. The organisation says its evaluations are independently conducted, while also disclosing that the Institute receives funding from philanthropic and industry sources, including the OpenAI Foundation and companies whose technologies it evaluates.