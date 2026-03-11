ChatGPT, Gemini AI, and Copilot chatbots are cleared for use in U.S. ‌Senate

The U.S Senate has reportedly approved three fortier AI chatbots, OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google’s Gemini, and Microsoft’s Copilot for official use. These AI chatbots will be deeply integrated into Senate platforms, according to The New York Times report.

These tools are expected to be used by officials to draft documents, conduct research, summarise, and prepare briefings, reducing the hassle for repetitive tasks.

The broader use of AI-powered tools by government and military institutions showcases how the technology is no longer confined to the private sector and how it is being adopted by institutions that govern, legislate, and defend nations.

Reuters reported that Microsoft is awaiting the final approval, whereas Google and OpenAI have yet to provide confirmation.

Alongside the US Senate, the Department of Defence in the nation is also relying on OpenAI’s tools and technologies. In February 2026, OpenAI finalised a deal to deploy its AI models on the DoD's classified networks.

Google, on March 9, also launched Agentic Designer within GenAI.mil, which enables users to build custom AI agents to automate tasks like taking meeting notes, creating action items, and creating step-by-step plans for effective project planning in natural language.

While major tech companies are partnering with the US government and DoD, Anthropic is fighting against the Trump administration over its “supply-chain risk” label. The company has also filed a lawsuit over the label. However, the tech industry is also uniting to support the AI startup, as many employees from Google, OpenAI, and other companies have drafted a formal letter in support of the lawsuit.