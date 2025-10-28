ChatGPT Go free for Indians: OpenAI extends new offer for one year, starting Nov 4; check details

OpenAI is giving Indian users a full year of free access to its premium ChatGPT Go plan, starting November 4.

The company announced on Tuesday that the limited-time promotion coincides with OpenAI’s first-ever DevDay Exchange event in Bengaluru. The offer will allow anyone in India who signs up during the promotional period to use ChatGPT Go free for one year, unlocking higher message limits, image generation, and file uploads.

“To celebrate OpenAI’s DevDay Exchange event in Bengaluru on 4 November, its first in India, OpenAI is making ChatGPT Go available free for one full year to all users in India who sign up during a limited-time promotional period, starting 4 November,” the company said in a statement.

Launched in August, ChatGPT Go was introduced as a lower-cost tier aimed at users seeking affordable access to ChatGPT’s most advanced tools. According to OpenAI, India quickly became one of the fastest-growing markets, with paid subscribers more than doubling in the first month of launch.

Following that momentum, the service has now expanded to nearly 90 markets worldwide. OpenAI described India as its second-largest market, driven by millions of daily users, including students, developers, and professionals using AI for education, work, and creative projects.

“This promotion is a continuation of OpenAI’s ‘India-first’ commitment and supports the IndiaAI Mission, reinforcing the growing momentum around AI in India as the country prepares to host the AI Impact Summit next year,” OpenAI said.

Existing ChatGPT Go subscribers in India will also receive the 12-month free access benefit.

Nick Turley, Vice President and Head of ChatGPT, said, “Since initially launching ChatGPT Go in India a few months ago, the adoption and creativity we've seen from our users has been inspiring. Ahead of our first DevDay Exchange event in India, we're making ChatGPT Go freely available for a year to help more people across India easily access and benefit from advanced AI.”