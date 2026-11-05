ChatGPT Images 2.6 is here: OpenAI wants to fix one of AI image editing’s biggest frustrations

MUST READ | Meta joins Microsoft and Google in offering voluntary exits to employees: Report

ChatGPT Images 2.6 can generate images 50% faster

One of the biggest changes is speed. OpenAI says Images 2.6 generates images 50% faster than its predecessor, allowing you to experiment with different ideas and make edits more quickly.

The update also focuses on maintaining consistency across multiple editing rounds. This means characters, products and brand details are designed to remain more consistent as you refine your images.

Advertisement

Another addition is GIF generation. You can turn static ideas into animated visuals, including brand mascots, social media reactions and animated storyboards. Even a simple sketch can be used as a starting point for creating an animated character.

DON'T MISS | No more free Blinkit ambulance rides for all: Deepinder Goyal announces ₹2,500 charge

OpenAI adds new image-generation controls for developers

OpenAI is also introducing two API models, including GPT-Image-2.6 Flare and GPT-Image-2.6 Sunburst.

Flare is designed for general-purpose image generation, including posters and product visuals. When image quality is set to low, it can generate images in as little as six seconds.

Sunburst, meanwhile, focuses on higher-quality image generation and greater consistency across edits, particularly when users select medium or high quality settings.

Advertisement

The API also gets image markup, which allows developers to pinpoint specific areas for edits. SVG exports and a new complexity parameter give developers additional control over image creation.

ChatGPT Images 2.6 availability

OpenAI says Images 2.6 is available globally across all ChatGPT subscription tiers on desktop, mobile and web. It is also available in Codex. Developers can access GPT-Image-2.6 Flare and Sunburst through OpenAI's API.