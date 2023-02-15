ChatGPT is a 'horrible product': OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot developed by OpenAI, has been called a "horrible product" by CEO Sam Altman in a recent podcast interview. However, Altman didn't comment on the nature of ChatGPT but on its overall product and current status. Altman cited ChatGPT's frequent error messages, simplistic design, and capacity issues as significant problems.

Altman, in a recent podcast Hard Fork by New York Times, highlighted the product's major flaws. He said, "ChatGPT is a horrible product. It was really not designed to be used." He further claimed that it is not a well-integrated product yet.

ChatGPT is prone to breaking down, telling users it is at capacity, or rejecting their queries. He claimed that the user needs to go through a long-drawn process to get work done by ChatGPT.

Altman also commented on the recent integration of a new ChatGPT language model with Microsoft Bing. He claimed that the addition of citations under a Bing search result will help deal with false information.Altman claimed that the accuracy and the utility of the new AI-powered Bing has been significantly improved over the ChatGPT experience.

Greg Brockman, another OpenAI cofounder, had recently admitted that ChatGPT was launched in its current form as a last resort, after internal issues with beta testers.

ChatGPT's Instant Success

Despite its flaws, ChatGPT has quickly gained a large following. One week after its launch, it had one million users, growing quicker than Instagram and TikTok. Altman conceded that the technology behind ChatGPT is "cool," but acknowledged that it is far from a "great, well-integrated product yet". The new version of Bing, however, is not available to all users. They will first have to join a waiting list using their email IDs.

The ChatGPT bot, which launched in November, has quickly become a viral sensation, disrupting the education field and helping students with their essays and exams. The bot is also skilled at writing job application cover letters, lines of code, and articles. In fact, Bill Gates has even praised ChatGPT, saying it will "change our world".

