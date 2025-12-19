ChatGPT just got an app store as developers can build apps directly inside the chatbot

OpenAI has launched its own app store within ChatGPT, letting users know that it can do more than just resolve user queries. The company has opened the ChatGPT SDK, allowing developers to create their own apps within the ChatGPT interface. Therefore, if ChatGPT misses on any specific AI-powered feature, users can simply head to the ChatGPT app store and look for apps offering similar features as desired.

As per the OpenAI blog post, the app SDK that allows developers to build apps is currently in the testing phase. Therefore, if a developer builds an app within ChatGPT, they will have to submit it to OpenAI’s Developer platform and wait for approvals, for users to start using their designed apps. The post further highlighted that OpenAI plans to make the approved apps start appearing inside ChatGPT by 2026, as this will add to ChatGPT’s abilities.

OpenAI said, “You can use select apps to take actions on your behalf, search and reference information from your data sources, run deep research across multiple sources with citations, or sync content in advance so you have up‑to‑date information on-demand in your workspace’s knowledge base.”

With an app ecosystem, ChatGPT plans to expand its capabilities beyond its core AI functions. The chatbot not only plans to get further AI tools from developers, but it is also integrating third-party services within the chat interface, like Spotify, Canva, Booking.com, and other platforms. Therefore, ChatGPT is moving towards an everything app, rather than just being an AI chatbot.