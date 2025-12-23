ChatGPT Mac app users will lose this key feature after January 15: All details

OpenAI has confirmed to discontinue a major feature from the ChatGPT app on Macs. According to ChatGPT’s support page, it will be dropping its Voice feature for Mac users after January 15, 2026. It may come as a shock to many Mac users who rely on the Voice feature for hands-free interaction. However, OpenAI claims that the move will help improve voice experiences across ecosystems.

ChatGPT macOS app will no longer support the Voice feature

After January 15, the ChatGPT macOS app will end support for the Voice feature, restricting hands-free interaction for desktop users. However, the feature will be available on chatgpt.com, iOS, Android, and the Windows app. While this crucial feature will be removed, OpenAI assured that no other macOS feature will be affected. Therefore, after the removal, ChatGPT Mac app users will have to rely on the web version or use ChatGPT on a mobile to access the Voice feature.

As of now, there is no confirmation about its fixed removal, but 9To5Mac's report states that it will likely be a temporary change, and it may return in a future update. It is suggested that OpenAI may have been working to improve the functioning of the Voice feature. Now, we may have to wait for a confirmation or clarification from OpenAI to give some relief to Mac users.

Another potential reason for the discontinuation could be the launch of GPT-5.2 Codex, as OpenAI is positioning the Mac app as a professional productivity tool. The ChatGPT Mac app is expected to be largely used for coding, writing and editing text, and also work with other apps. Hence, removing the Voice feature may position the app as a serious AI assistant for developers and writers.