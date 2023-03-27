ChatGPT-maker Sam Altman reveals the one kind of job that will vanish soon

ChatGPT is gunning for several jobs with its AI-powered capabilities. However, ChatGPT –maker OpenAI CEO Sam Altman also spoke about the same on the two and a half hour interview with podcast host Lex Friedman. Altman has announced one particular job category that will disappear very soon because of the use of the AI chatbot in the future. In his earlier interview he has revealed that he is afraid that AI chatbots will "eliminate a lot of current jobs".

In the interview, Altman said, “I'm trying to think of like a big category that I believe can be massively impacted. I guess I would say customer service is a category that I could see there are just way fewer jobs relatively soon.”

Several organizations are soon expected to use AI chatbots and automated marketing tools instead of getting the employees do the job. These chatbots are capable of giving automated answers to people’s queries. However, they are still limitations to them, hence, they might need human support sometimes, but this can definitely endanger a lot of jobs.

OpenAI along with University of Pennsylvania, and Open Research also conducted a study recently that listed the jobs that will be vulnerable because of the introduction of ChatGPT. It revealed that because of automation, these jobs will not require humans to work manually.

These jobs include writing or programming jobs. Notably, jobs influenced for scientific and critical thinking are lesser vulnerable to automation. In addition these, tax preparation, digital interface designers, writers, administrative assistants, mathematicians, proofreaders and blockchain engineers are also a few jobs that will be affected due to the introduction of AI chatbots like ChatGPT.

Interestingly, high-paying blue collar jobs are more vulnerable to ChatGPT than the one that require apprentices like chefs, carpenters, plumbers, painters, athletes, helpers, waiters, farmers, in short, that do not require education qualification.

As per the company, the latest version, ChatGPT-4 is "more creative and collaborative than ever before" and would "solve difficult problems with greater accuracy" as compared to its earlier versions.

