ChatGPT makes a comeback on WhatsApp: Everything users need to know

Meta brings OpenAI’s ChatGPT back to WhatsApp after six months. On January 15, 2026, Meta updated the rules for its WhatsApp Business API, which prohibited the use of general-purpose AI chatbots. This disabled the use of ChatGPT completely on the platform.

OpenAI has now managed to return ChatGPT to WhatsApp, despite the earlier ban. The ban was suspected to be a strategic move by Meta to reduce competition and bring its own Meta AI assistant on WhatsApp.

Advertisement

Must read: OpenAI's new ChatGPT Work could change how you create documents, websites and software

The chatbot is currently available again in the European Economic Area (EEA), and we can also access the feature in India. ChatGPT shared a post on X confirming the news.

ChatGPT is available again on WhatsApp in the EEA, part of our work to make AI accessible in the apps people already use every day.



Message the verified 1-800-CHATGPT contact to ask questions, upload images, send voice notes, create images, and use ChatGPT in many languages.… pic.twitter.com/BpJC3tBxQ8 — ChatGPT (@ChatGPTapp) July 13, 2026

The post said, “ChatGPT is available again on WhatsApp in the EEA, part of our work to make AI accessible in the apps people already use every day.” OpenAI has also expanded ChatGPT to KakaoTalk in South Korea and Viber in select markets.

Advertisement

To access ChatGPT on WhatsApp, simply message the verified 1-800-CHATGPT contact to ask questions, upload images, send voice notes, create images, and use ChatGPT in many languages.

Must read: WhatsApp submits reply to govt notice on ‘username’ feature

As of now, neither Meta nor OpenAI has officially announced ChatGPT's return, but the chatbot has reportedly started working for some users.

What does ChatGPT in WhatsApp mean for India?

India is one of the countries most affected by ChatGPT’s removal from WhatsApp, as it has one of the platform's largest user bases in the world. Many Indians used ChatGPT directly on WhatsApp due to its convenience.

In addition, the comeback is relevant for India because many users rely on WhatsApp for everyday communication, small-business coordination, and quick information checks. Bringing ChatGPT back into that flow makes AI feel less like a separate product and more like a natural part of messaging.