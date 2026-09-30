ChatGPT now has a $500 monthly plan with 8x faster computing: What happens to the $200 Pro tier?

The company is also changing what users get with its existing $200 (roughly ₹19,000) Pro plan, so the new pricing structure isn’t simply about adding another option. For some existing subscribers, the plan will come with lower computing allowances.

What does the $500 ChatGPT Pro plan offer?

The new Pro 500 subscription costs $500 per month, or $6,000 (roughly ₹5.75 lakh) a year. It comes with OpenAI’s highest usage limits and introduces Ultrafast computing for GPT-6 Astra. According to OpenAI, the faster computing option is particularly useful for ChatGPT Work and Codex, where users can run more demanding tasks and coding workloads.

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The plan targets people who regularly hit usage limits, including heavy Codex users and professionals who depend on AI for extended work. OpenAI has also described the new tier as offering faster processing, with the Ultrafast option increasing computing speed by eight times.

What happens to the $200 Pro plan?

OpenAI is bringing back its $200 monthly Pro option after temporarily pausing new sign-ups and upgrades. However, the plan will come with lower usage allowances. From October 30, its included Work and Codex compute will be reduced from 20 times the ChatGPT Plus allowance to 10 times. The weekly limit for GPT-6 Pro chat messages will also fall from 200 to 100.

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Existing subscribers will receive a one-time credit to help offset the change. OpenAI engineering lead Thibault Sottiaux said the new $500 plan offers half the previous API cost per dollar spent. The changes come as OpenAI continues pushing ChatGPT towards heavier professional and coding workloads.