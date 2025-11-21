ChatGPT rolls out Group Chats feature globally for collaborative conversations

OpenAI has begun rolling out group chats to all ChatGPT users across Free, Go, Plus and Pro plans, turning the service into a more collaborative environment rather than a purely one-to-one assistant. The feature, which was piloted in regions such as Japan and New Zealand last week, is now available globally.

The new option allows people to collaborate with each other and with ChatGPT inside a single conversation. According to the company, the update transforms ChatGPT into a space where groups can plan trips, co-write documents, compare information, or settle debates while the model steps in to search, summarise, or offer suggestions when needed.

Up to 20 people can join a group chat once they accept an invite. Each user’s personal settings and memory remain private. To create a group chat, users tap the people icon and either add contacts directly or share an invite link. Everyone will be prompted to set up a short profile with their name, username, and photo. Adding someone to an existing chat starts a new conversation, keeping the original thread untouched.

OpenAI says the model can sense when to contribute and when to hold back. Users can tag “ChatGPT” for a direct response, and the assistant can react to posts with emojis or reference profile photos during a discussion.

The company views this release as a significant step towards making ChatGPT feel more like a social and collaborative platform. “Over time, we see ChatGPT playing a more active role in real group conversations, helping people plan, create, and take action together,” the company wrote in an email to TechCrunch.

The update arrives shortly after the introduction of GPT 5.1, which offers both Instant and Thinking variants of the model. It also follows the launch of Sora, a social app that lets users generate and share short AI-made videos on a feed reminiscent of TikTok.