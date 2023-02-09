ChatGPT steals hearts ahead of Valentine's Day: 78% Indians fall for AI-written love letters

McAfee has released a report about the impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on communication, even in matters of the heart. The study, named “Modern Love”, surveyed 5,000 people across nine countries, including India, and discovered that 78 per cent of Indian respondents could not distinguish between a love letter written by AI tool, ChatGPT, and one written by a human.

62 per cent of Indian adults plan to use AI to write their love letters this Valentine’s Day, the highest out of all countries surveyed. 73 per cent of Indian respondents also use AI to enhance their dating profiles.

The results of the study highlight both the advantages and potential downsides of AI as tools such as ChatGPT become more prevalent. The majority (60 per cent) of Indian respondents preferred a machine-generated love note, with 59 per cent saying it would make them feel more confident.

However, 57 per cent of Indian respondents said they would be offended if they found out the love letter they received was written by a machine.

McAfee’s study also showed that it has become increasingly difficult to tell the difference between real and fake information received online. 76 per cent of Indian respondents admitted to being catfished or knowing someone who has, with 89 per cent of Indian respondents engaging in direct conversations with strangers on social media. The most common platforms used by strangers to reach Indian adults are Instagram (64 per cent), WhatsApp (59 per cent), and Facebook (51 per cent).

Stranger Danger

Criminals often use the vulnerability of those searching for love to their advantage, with 76 per cent of Indian respondents who have engaged with a stranger online being asked to transfer money. Information such as place of birth or passport information can also be extracted over time and used for illegal activities.

To protect yourself from scams, McAfee recommends being vigilant when interacting with strangers online, talking to someone you trust, taking the relationship slowly, conducting a reverse-image search of profile pictures, and using privacy and identity protection technology.

