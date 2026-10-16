ChatGPT takes on Google Gemini in Chrome with new AI features to automate everyday tasks: Here's how to use

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ChatGPT can now use Chrome tabs to complete tasks

ChatGPT announced that you can now ask it to gather information from your open Chrome tabs when using Chat. This means you can compare information across several webpages without manually copying details from each one.

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The update also expands the capabilities of ChatGPT's Work mode, which can control Chrome tabs to perform tasks such as sending messages, filling out forms and downloading files. It can also organise and group open tabs, helping you manage a cluttered browser.

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For instance, if you have three furniture listings open, ChatGPT can compare their dimensions, materials, delivery times and return policies. You can also ask it to explain an article in simple language or compare pricing pages.

How Google's Gemini compares with the new ChatGPT features

Google has been building similar AI capabilities into Chrome. In March 2026, it expanded Gemini in Chrome to India, New Zealand and Canada, bringing features such as webpage summaries, multi-tab comparisons and integrations with Gmail, Maps, Calendar and YouTube.

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Google has also introduced Auto Browse, which can handle certain online tasks, including filling shopping carts and making reservations. Its availability is restricted to Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers in India and the US, in English, on Android and desktop.

OpenAI says the upgraded ChatGPT experience is available across all ChatGPT plans. The company has also updated ChatGPT in Chrome's sidebar, bringing conversation history and Chat and Work modes alongside the webpage users are viewing.

How to use ChatGPT's new Chrome features

To use these features, you need to install the official ChatGPT extension from the Google Chrome Web Store. OpenAI also says users need to download the ChatGPT desktop app to access browser-control capabilities. Once installed, review and approve website access when prompted to let ChatGPT work with your open tabs.