Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
technology
news
ChatGPT takes on Google Gemini in Chrome with new AI features to automate everyday tasks: Here's how to use

ChatGPT takes on Google Gemini in Chrome with new AI features to automate everyday tasks: Here's how to use

With Google bringing Gemini deeper into Chrome, OpenAI is expanding ChatGPT's role in the browser, giving you another way to research information, compare products and handle everyday online tasks.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 16, 2026 11:20 AM IST
ChatGPT takes on Google Gemini in Chrome with new AI features to automate everyday tasks: Here's how to useChatGPT adds Chrome tab controls as Google expands Gemini's AI-powered browsing features. (Photo: ChatGPT/X)

Google Chrome is becoming an increasingly important battleground for AI assistants, with companies looking to help users complete tasks without constantly switching between tabs. Google has already brought Gemini in Chrome to users in India, allowing them to summarise webpages, compare information across open tabs and access Google services while browsing. Now, OpenAI is expanding what ChatGPT can do inside the same browser.

Advertisement

The latest update lets ChatGPT use information from open Chrome tabs and, through its Work mode, interact with those tabs to complete certain tasks. The move could make the AI chatbot more useful if you rely on your browser for shopping, research and routine work, while bringing its capabilities closer to Google's own AI-powered browsing tools.

MUST READ | Fake Chrome app tricks 100,000 Play Store users before Google removes it: How to verify an app before installing

ChatGPT can now use Chrome tabs to complete tasks

ChatGPT announced that you can now ask it to gather information from your open Chrome tabs when using Chat. This means you can compare information across several webpages without manually copying details from each one.

Advertisement

The update also expands the capabilities of ChatGPT's Work mode, which can control Chrome tabs to perform tasks such as sending messages, filling out forms and downloading files. It can also organise and group open tabs, helping you manage a cluttered browser.

DON'T MISS | Apple HomePod mini 2 vs Google Nest Mini 2: Apple offers Siri AI, Google brings ultrasound sensing

For instance, if you have three furniture listings open, ChatGPT can compare their dimensions, materials, delivery times and return policies. You can also ask it to explain an article in simple language or compare pricing pages.

How Google's Gemini compares with the new ChatGPT features

Google has been building similar AI capabilities into Chrome. In March 2026, it expanded Gemini in Chrome to India, New Zealand and Canada, bringing features such as webpage summaries, multi-tab comparisons and integrations with Gmail, Maps, Calendar and YouTube.

Advertisement

Google has also introduced Auto Browse, which can handle certain online tasks, including filling shopping carts and making reservations. Its availability is restricted to Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers in India and the US, in English, on Android and desktop.

OpenAI says the upgraded ChatGPT experience is available across all ChatGPT plans. The company has also updated ChatGPT in Chrome's sidebar, bringing conversation history and Chat and Work modes alongside the webpage users are viewing.

How to use ChatGPT's new Chrome features

To use these features, you need to install the official ChatGPT extension from the Google Chrome Web Store. OpenAI also says users need to download the ChatGPT desktop app to access browser-control capabilities. Once installed, review and approve website access when prompted to let ChatGPT work with your open tabs.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 16, 2026 11:20 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more