ChatGPT will be able to make videos for you? Microsoft's GPT-4 coming soon, know all about it

Microsoft is reportedly gearing up to release the fourth generation of its large language model (LLM), GPT-4, which will be even more advanced and capable of comprehending natural language better than its predecessor, GPT-3.5. The tech giant plans to unveil the model at an upcoming event called AI in Focus - Digital Kickoff.

Andreas Braun, Chief Technology Officer at Microsoft Germany, confirmed the release of GPT-4 according to Windows Central, suggesting that the new model would come with exciting new features. One of the most notable features of GPT-4 will be multi-modality, which will enable machines to process and interpret information across different modes, such as audio, visual, and text.

“We will introduce GPT-4 next week, where we have multimodal models that will offer completely different possibilities – for example, videos,” Braun was quoted as saying.

Another exciting feature of GPT-4 will be its ability to create AI-generated videos from simple text prompts. This capability would expand the range of content that LLMs can create and could potentially revolutionize video production in various industries.

While GPT-3.5 powers ChatGPT, a popular conversational AI tool, its limitations restrict it to text-based responses. However, GPT-4's multimodal models could change this and pave the way for more sophisticated and diverse content.

In related news, the integration of ChatGPT into Microsoft's Bing search engine has contributed to the engine's growth, helping it reach over 100 million daily active users. Around one-third of daily Bing preview users use AI chat daily. While Google Search has more than one billion daily active users, Bing's growth is still impressive, and its use of AI chat has contributed significantly to its success.

