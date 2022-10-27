'Chief Twit' Elon Musk carried a sink to Twitter HQ: Watch video

Elon Musk is taking the internet by storm, again! The Tesla chief is now going by ‘Chief Twit’ on his official Twitter handle bio. The billionaire has posted a video where he walks into the Twitter headquarters in San Francisco with a literal sink in his hand. All this for a practical joke.

Musk’s video was paired with the caption ‘Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!’ The $44 billion deal is to be closed by Friday. The video was followed by a frenzy of tweets both congratulating and mocking the entire episode.

Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in! pic.twitter.com/D68z4K2wq7 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 26, 2022

Here's how Twitter reacted to Musk's 'Sink in' video:

Twitter employees realizing what’s coming. pic.twitter.com/HIdtCga2LY — Angelo Isidorou (@angeloisidorou) October 26, 2022

he bout to fire everyone 😭😭 — (@8XXIV3) October 26, 2022

My man!!!! I thought you was going to let us down but you did it. — Lavern Spicer 🇺🇸 (@lavern_spicer) October 26, 2022

Pay ur taxes. Let that sink in. — Saib Bilaval (@SaibBilaval) October 26, 2022

Twitter employees are at the centre of this deal as just a few days ago, a report claimed that Musk is planning to cut down 75 per cent of the workforce at the micro-blogging platform after the takeover. However, a new report now suggests Musk might not do that after all. A source told Bloomberg that Musk conveyed to Twitter employees that he won't be firing 75 per cent of the workforce. But that shouldn't rule out the possibility of job terminations completely. Musk might still let go of some employees after the Twitter takeover is completed on Friday.

Elon Musk also plans to meet Twitter employees on Friday, on the day the deal is finalized. According to a WSJ report, banks have began the process making $13 billion available to Musk for the Twitter deal. This could be the final clue that Musk is planning to stick to the Friday deadline of completing the deal. Once the deal is completed on Friday, Twitter will stop being a listed company with shareholders receiving the promised $54.20 for each share they own.