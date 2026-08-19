China moves to replace Microsoft Windows from state agencies to cut US tech dependency

According to a Bloomberg report, China's Ministry of State Security has instructed some state-linked entities to uninstall a customised version of Microsoft's Windows 10 from their computers, people familiar with the matter said. The software was originally expected to be retired in February 2027, but the process is now being accelerated.

The affected operating system is a customised version of Windows 10 developed by C&M Information Technologies Co. (CMIT), a joint venture established in 2016 between Microsoft and state-owned China Electronics Technology Group. The partnership was created to ensure Windows complied with China's security requirements.

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Unlike the standard Windows version used on personal computers, the customised edition gave Chinese government users greater control over security features. Among its changes was support for Chinese encryption algorithms instead of Microsoft's standard cryptography.

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The latest move marks another step in China's longer campaign to replace imported technology with domestic alternatives. The decision reportedly came weeks before a planned meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping and surprised some state agency employees.

China is moving to Linux-based systems

The shift away from Windows does not simply mean that Chinese state agencies will stop using PCs. Instead, they are being encouraged to move to operating systems developed by domestic companies, particularly for systems handling sensitive information.

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The move fits into a wider effort to reduce dependence on imported technology in sensitive sectors, including government, state-owned companies and the military. China began a three-year programme to replace foreign PCs in government offices in 2019 and, in 2022, directed central agencies and state firms to remove foreign-branded computers.

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China is not alone in exploring alternatives to Windows. France announced in April that it would move its government ministries from Windows to Linux, while Germany, Denmark and Austria have also taken steps towards reducing dependence on Microsoft's systems.

However, Windows remains highly popular among Chinese consumers. StatCounter data showed that Windows accounted for 87.64 per cent of China's desktop web traffic in July 2026.

Microsoft, meanwhile, told Bloomberg that it was not aware of any security incident affecting the customised Windows product and said it continues to receive regular security updates.