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The report alleges that Chinese researchers reported using a technique called “model distillation”, where powerful AI models are used to train a smaller model to replicate certain capabilities. This method helps organisations develop advanced AI capabilities faster and with fewer computing resources.

The report comes amid efforts by the US government to limit China's access to advanced technologies, including high-end AI chips. While the country has serious public allegations, China has rejected the claims made by the US, saying Washington is pursuing AI “hegemonism.”

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Reportedly, the distilled AI systems developed by Chinese military-linked researchers could be used across several defence applications, including drone operations, cyber warfare-related tasks, social media monitoring, and maritime and battlefield operations.

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Sunny Cheung, a researcher at the Jamestown Foundation, reviewed more than 60 academic papers in which Chinese military scientists are alleged to extract the internal reasoning abilities of Western AI models for their own systems.

"Teaching a model the right answer is one thing, but teaching it the reasoning behind the answer is much harder," said Cheung.

"These papers show Chinese military-linked researchers are trying to transfer that expensive, proprietary reasoning from Western models into smaller systems they can control and deploy locally."

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The US government does not approve of the use of American AI models by China and is currently discussing restrictions. In addition, OpenAI and Anthropic do not authorise access to their models in China, as it raises concerns about the theft of intellectual property. The unauthorised access could trigger National security risks and difficulty of controlling how AI knowledge spreads globally.