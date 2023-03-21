Cisco to train 5 lakh professionals in cybersecurity in next 3 years in India

Rising threat actors make enterprises, individuals, and even nations vulnerable to cyber-attacks. A reason why upskilling the Indian workforce in cybersecurity is the need of the hour. Acknowledging the daunting task ahead, the Indian arm of the US security giant Cisco intends to skill 5 lakh Indian professionals in cybersecurity in the next three years.

"As technology becomes all-pervasive, India's vision for a prosperous and inclusive future will be rooted in digital trust. To make this happen, a skilling revolution, especially in cybersecurity, is vital," said Daisy Chittilapilly, President Cisco India and SAARC at the Cisco India Summit 2023. "Today, we are doubling down on our commitment to help build future-ready workforces through the Networking Academy program. We aim to empower India’s youth to leverage the cyber opportunities emerging in the hybrid, digital-first world.”

This training will be provided through Cisco’s flagship program, Networking Academy, one of the longest-standing IT skills-to-jobs programs in the world. The company says its goal is part of Cisco’s 10-year ambition to empower 25 million people with digital skills worldwide through Cisco’s Networking Academy. And since starting operations in India, it has trained 1.2 million students through 718 partnerships with educational institutions and organisations offering Networking Academy courses.

Expanding the scope of its Networking Academy program, the company intends to impart cybersecurity skills to half a million individuals by the end of fiscal 2025. Additionally, 95% of surveyed students who took Cisco certification-aligned courses have either obtained a job opportunity and/or an opportunity to further advance their education says the company.

Laura Quintana, Vice President, and General Manager, Cisco Networking Academy, said, "Amidst the ever-changing threat landscape, the need to invest in cybersecurity skilling and develop the next generation of security leaders has never been greater. For 25 years, the Cisco Networking Academy has been empowering learners worldwide. India has always been and continues to be a critical talent hub for us, and we are proud to expand our training and education opportunities to provide its people the digital skills necessary to build an inclusive future for all."

The future of India’s growth and global competitiveness depends on building a strong digital economy that relies on a digitally skilled workforce. The Indian government is expecting to create 10 million jobs from the digital economy over the next two years. With the speed and scale of digitisation across the country, there will be an increased demand for skilled cybersecurity professionals as organisations look to defend themselves against an evolving and complex threat landscape.

