Claude AI adds Canva integration: Now you can use Canva from within Claude

Anthropic has rolled out a powerful new integration that allows users of its Claude AI chatbot to create, edit, and manage Canva designs using simple text prompts. The feature eliminates the need to switch between applications, bringing Canva’s design tools directly into Claude’s interface.

Starting today, users with paid subscriptions to both Canva (from $15/month) and Claude AI (from $17/month) can prompt the chatbot to complete a wide range of design tasks, such as building presentations, resizing images, auto-filling templates, and even summarising content within Canva Docs and Presentations. These actions can all be performed through natural language commands in the Claude chat.

This integration is powered by the Model Context Protocol (MCP), an open-source framework pioneered by Anthropic and adopted by companies like Microsoft, Figma, and Canva. Often dubbed the “USB-C port of AI,” MCP enables seamless, secure connectivity between AI models and third-party applications. Claude is the first AI assistant to support Canva workflows through this protocol.

In a statement to The Verge, Anwar Haneef, head of Canva’s Ecosystem, said users can now “generate, summarise, review, and publish Canva designs directly in a Claude chat,” streamlining traditionally multi-step design tasks into a single conversational workflow.

Beyond Canva, Claude is also gaining expanded support for other platforms. New connectors have been introduced for Notion, Stripe, Prisma, Socket, and Figma, further enhancing Claude’s ability to fetch data, perform tasks, and operate with contextual understanding across a wider range of applications.

To help users explore these capabilities, Anthropic has launched an integrations directory available on both web and desktop. The directory provides a clear overview of all supported third-party tools, reinforcing Claude’s evolution from a text-based assistant to a fully integrated AI productivity platform.

These updates signal a broader industry trend toward AI-first workflows, where chat interfaces increasingly serve as hubs for managing apps, data, and tasks across the digital ecosystem.