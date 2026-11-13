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Claude AI is down: Anthropic investigates login failures as AI chatbot and coding tools face outage

Claude AI is down: Anthropic investigates login failures as AI chatbot and coding tools face outage

Anthropic is investigating authentication errors across multiple products, while users in India report a sharp rise in access problems, and its Microsoft connector faces a separate disruption.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Nov 13, 2026 6:05 PM IST
Claude AI is down: Anthropic investigates login failures as AI chatbot and coding tools face outageClaude’s chatbot and coding tools face access issues as Anthropic investigates service disruption.

If you planned to use Claude for coding, research, or everyday tasks on Friday afternoon, you may have had trouble accessing your account. Anthropic’s AI platform experienced authentication-related disruptions on November 13, affecting users trying to access Claude.ai and Claude Code. The problem extended beyond the main chatbot to parts of the company’s developer platform, although not every service appeared to be affected.

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Interestingly, Claude’s API continued to operate, meaning the disruption was not uniform across Anthropic’s products. The incident also drew a sharp increase in complaints from Indian users, with the company’s status dashboard confirming that it was investigating the access problems.

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Claude outage affects users accessing AI and coding tools

The disruption could be particularly inconvenient for developers and users who depend on Claude for their daily workflows. Anthropic’s status page showed a major outage for Claude.ai, while Claude Code and Claude Console, available through platform.claude.com, were marked as experiencing partial outages. Claude Cowork also reported degraded performance.

Anthropic acknowledged elevated authentication errors at 9:58 UTC, or 3:28 PM IST, and said it was investigating the issue. The company had not provided an estimated restoration time at the time of reporting.

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The scale of user complaints was visible on Downdetector, which recorded 2,895 reports concerning Claude at around 3:45 PM on Friday. This was significantly higher than its usual baseline of just two reports. These figures represent user-submitted outage reports, not the confirmed number of affected customers.

Microsoft 365 connector problem adds to Anthropic’s service issues

The latest login disruption is separate from an ongoing problem involving Claude’s Microsoft 365 connector. Anthropic said a Microsoft 365 service incident was affecting its mail, calendar and search tools, which continued to fail for most requests. Claude for Outlook was also affected.

In an update on November 12, Anthropic said it was working with Microsoft while the company restarted affected servers. A complete resolution had not yet been announced.

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Anthropic said it would provide further updates as its investigation into the latest authentication errors continued.

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Published on: Nov 13, 2026 5:48 PM IST
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