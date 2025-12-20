Closer to human spaceflight: ISRO completes major drogue parachute tests for Gaganyaan

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully completed a critical series of qualification tests for the drogue parachutes that form a key part of the deceleration system of the Gaganyaan Crew Module, marking another important milestone in India’s human spaceflight programme.

The tests were carried out at the Rail Track Rocket Sled (RTRS) facility of the Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL) in Chandigarh on December 18 and 19. According to ISRO, the objective of the test series was to rigorously evaluate the performance and reliability of the drogue parachutes under extreme and varying flight conditions.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The Gaganyaan Crew Module is equipped with a complex deceleration system comprising 10 parachutes of four different types, designed to ensure the safe return of astronauts to Earth. The descent sequence begins with the deployment of two apex cover separation parachutes, which remove the protective cover of the parachute compartment. This is followed by the deployment of two drogue parachutes that stabilise the module and reduce its velocity during the critical phase of atmospheric re-entry.

ISRO successfully completed Drogue Parachute Deployment Qualification Tests for the Gaganyaan Crew Module at the RTRS facility of TBRL, Chandigarh, during 18–19 December 2025.

The tests confirmed the performance and reliability of the drogue parachutes under varying flight… — ISRO (@isro) December 20, 2025

Once the drogue parachutes complete their role, three pilot parachutes are released to extract three main parachutes. These main parachutes further slow down the Crew Module, enabling a controlled and safe touchdown.

Advertisement

ISRO said the drogue parachutes are a crucial component of the overall system, as they play a pivotal role in stabilising the crew module and bringing its speed down to safe levels before the main parachutes take over. Both RTRS tests conducted during the two-day campaign achieved all their intended objectives, confirming the robustness of the drogue parachutes even in scenarios involving significant variations in flight conditions.

The successful completion of the tests represents another major step towards qualifying the parachute system for human spaceflight. The test campaign saw active support and participation from multiple institutions, including the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) of ISRO, the Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment (ADRDE) of DRDO, and TBRL, DRDO, underscoring the collaborative effort behind the Gaganyaan mission.