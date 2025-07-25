CMF Buds 2, Buds 2 Plus go on sale today starting at Rs 2,699: Check details here

CMF has announced that its CMF Buds 2 and CMF Buds 2 Plus will go on sale in India starting Friday, 25 July 2025, at 12:00 noon. The Buds 2 are priced at ₹2,699, while the Buds 2 Plus cost ₹3,299.

The CMF Buds 2 feature 11mm drivers designed to deliver enhanced resolution, deep bass and clear treble. Audio tuning by Dirac Opteo aims to improve vocal clarity and instrument separation. The earbuds support up to 48 dB of Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and offer a Spatial Audio Effect for a more immersive experience.

Advertisement

Battery performance includes up to 13.5 hours of standalone playback and 55 hours with the case when ANC is off. A 10-minute charge provides up to 7.5 hours of listening time. The Buds 2 are available in Dark Grey, Light Green and Orange, and feature a sandblasted matte finish with metal accents.

The CMF Buds 2 Plus, aimed at users seeking a more advanced audio experience, come equipped with 12mm LCP drivers, LDAC support, and Hi-Res Wireless Audio certification. They also feature Audiodo technology for personalised sound output, adjusting audio based on individual hearing profiles. With 50dB Hybrid ANC and Smart Adaptive Mode, the earbuds can respond dynamically to environmental noise and ear canal leakage.

The Buds 2 Plus offer up to 14 hours of playback on a single charge, or 61.5 hours with the case and ANC off. A quick 10-minute charge delivers up to 8.5 hours of listening. The earbuds will be available in Blue and Light Grey with a soft-touch sandblasted metal finish.

Advertisement

Both models will be available via Flipkart, Myntra, Flipkart Minutes, Vijay Sales, Croma, and other leading retail outlets.