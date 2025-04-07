CMF by Nothing confirms launch of Phone 2 Pro in India; Check all details here

CMF, the sub-brand of UK-based smartphone maker Nothing, has announced the launch of its next smartphone - the CMF Phone 2 Pro. The phone will be launched on April 28 at 6:30pm in India, the brand announced.

The Phone 2 Pro will be the second smartphone in CMF's portfolio. The first smartphone was the CMF Phone 1, a unique take on smartphone design with removable back panels and other peripherals, allowing users to customise their phones according to their wants.

The CMF Phone 2 Pro is expected to follow suit in terms of design. CMF has been teasing the phone for some time now, and the teasers show that it will continue to have screws on the back panel, meaning that users will continue to have the ability to hot swap the back panels.

A new finish. Textured, tactile, different.



More to come. pic.twitter.com/urfDleDieH — CMF by Nothing (@cmfbynothing) April 5, 2025

In the teaser, the phone appears to look more premium than its predecessor as well, which could indicate a higher price second time around.

CMF Buds 2 Series also launching

CMF has also announced that it will be launching 3 new pairs of earphones alongside the CMF Phone 2 Pro on April 28. These will be called the CMF Buds 2, Buds 2a, and Buds 2 Plus. CMF has already launched the Buds Pro 2 in India at a price of ₹4,299. So, the three new buds will be priced lower than that, and are expected to offer minor upgrades over their predecessors, which were priced around ₹2,000.