CMF Headphone Pro launched with ANC, interchangeable cushions, 100-hour battery life

CMF, the sub-brand of Nothing, has introduced its first pair of over-ear wireless headphones, the CMF Headphone Pro. The launch expands CMF’s audio lineup with a more traditional design approach compared to Nothing’s transparent aesthetic, while still retaining the brand’s focus on personalisation.

The CMF Headphone Pro is available in Dark Grey, Light Grey and Light Green colourways, with additional swappable ear cushions offered in Light Green and Orange. Interchangeable cushions are priced separately and allow users to customise both appearance and sound comfort.

Advertisement

The headphones feature 40mm dynamic drivers with nickel-plated diaphragms, a 16.5mm copper voice coil and dual-chamber design. They support Hi-Res Audio Wireless certification, the LDAC codec, and come with Audiodo’s Personal Sound technology, which creates a customised sound profile through a short calibration test.

Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) on the CMF Headphone Pro is rated to reduce ambient sound by up to 40dB, with adaptive hybrid ANC adjusting automatically between levels depending on the environment. A transparency mode is also included.

Hardware controls, such as a multifunctional roller dial for volume and playback, an Energy Slider to tweak bass or treble, and a programmable button for quick access features like Spatial Audio or voice assistants, provide physical interaction in place of touch controls. Static Spatial Audio offers Cinema and Concert modes to alter soundstage depth and clarity.

Advertisement

Battery performance is another key highlight, with CMF claiming up to 100 hours of playback without ANC and 50 hours with ANC enabled. The headphones support USB-C fast charging, delivering around five hours of playback from a five-minute charge, and a full charge is said to take two hours.

The CMF Headphone Pro is priced at $99 in the US, €99 in Europe and £79 in the UK. While sales in the UK and EU have already begun via the Nothing website and select partners, US availability starts from 7 October. There is currently no confirmation on an India launch.