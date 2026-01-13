CMF launches Headphones Pro in India: Check pricing and all details

CMF has announced the launch of the CMF Headphone Pro, marking its debut in the over-ear active noise cancellation (ANC) category in India. The new headphones introduce a modular design to the legacy segment, offering customisable components and high-fidelity audio engineering.

A primary feature of the Headphone Pro is its unique modularity, which includes swappable ear cushions. This allows users to change and personalise the appearance of the device and tailor the sound to their specific requirements. The headphones are available in three colourways: Light Grey, Dark Grey, and Light Green, all with interchangeable cushions.

CMF claims its engineers have achieved a best-in-segment battery life, delivering up to 100 hours of playback on a single charge. With ANC enabled, the device still offers up to 50 hours of use. A five-minute quick charge provides eight hours of listening time, and the headphones can be charged directly from a smartphone using a USB-C to USB-C cable. The ANC technology is also said to block “99% of all noise”.

The device prioritises tactile interaction through several on-device controls. A physical "Roller" manages volume, ANC, and playback, while a customisable button provides instant access to features such as Spatial Audio or AI. Additionally, a new "Energy Slider" allows listeners to adjust bass and treble levels manually based on the song's energy.

For audio performance, the Headphone Pro utilises custom 40mm nickel-plated drivers and is Hi-Res and LDAC certified. The Hybrid Adaptive ANC provides up to 40dB of noise reduction by automatically adjusting to ambient sound levels. Furthermore, the system incorporates Audiodo technology to create a "Personal Sound" profile that adapts to the individual shape of the user’s ear canal.

The CMF Headphone Pro will be available from Tuesday, 20th January 2026, via Flipkart and various offline stores. While the standard retail price is Rs 7,999, it will be sold at an exclusive launch price of Rs 6,999 for a limited time.