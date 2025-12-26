CMF Phone 2 Pro and Phone 1 users to get Nothing OS 4.0 in India

Nothing's sub-brand, CMF, will start to roll out Android 16-based Nothing OS 4.0 for Phone 1 and Phone 2 Pro users in India. The software upgrade brings new features, UI enhancements, smoother animations and deeper customisation options that refine user experiences. The update will be rolled out for the CMF Phone 1 first, and later for the Phone 2 Pro model. Here’s everything new coming to CMF Phones in India.

Advertisement

Nothing OS 4.0 coming to CMF Phones in India

Nothing OS 4.0, based on Android 16, will come with a refined UI that includes updated components, refreshed status bar icons, new lock screen clocks, and a simpler Quick Settings layout. The rollout will start in the coming days in phases, starting with CMF Phone 1. Whereas the CMF Phone 2 Pro users will get the upgrade starting in January 2026.

With Nothing OS 4.0, CMF users can access features like Extra Dark Mode, which brings deeper blacks, improves contrast, and reduces power usage. The mode is spread across Notifications, Quick Settings, App Drawer, and first-party Nothing apps. The update introduces more widget sizes and widget layouts for Weather, Pedometer, and Screen Time.

Advertisement

CMF Phone users will also get the ability to hide apps from the App Drawer, haptic feedback with maximum and minimum volume, enhanced notification interactions, tactile animations across touches, swipes, and gestures and much more. Therefore, if you’re using CMF Phone 1 or the latest Phone 2 Pro model, then keep an eye out for the upcoming software update.