CMF Phone 2 Pro to feature dual-tone back design, Essential Space, 50MP camera

Nothing has once again teased the upcoming CMF Phone 2 Pro, this time showing the front and back of the phone. The teaser video, published on X (formerly Twitter), shows that the CMF Phone 2 Pro will feature a dual-tone back design.

The video shows that the phone will be available in two colours, with removable back panels, as well as the accessory point's cover. This cover would allow users to attach a fold-out stand, a cardholder or a lanyard, similar to the CMF Phone 1.

Playful and powerful.



This is CMF Phone 2 Pro. pic.twitter.com/0vHufUxBfM — CMF by Nothing (@cmfbynothing) April 21, 2025

The CMF Phone 2 Pro will also feature Essential Key, a button that leads users to Essential Space, Nothing's AI-powered on-device feature. Essential Space was introduced earlier this year with the Nothing Phone 3a series. It's a hub that lets users organise their notes, reminders, voice memos, etc.

Nothing has also confirmed that the CMF Phone 2 Pro will feature a triple camera setup on the back, with a 50MP main camera with a 1/1.57” sensor - the largest in the segment. The secondary camera is a 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom - the first in its segment. The third lens will be an 8MP ultra-wide camera with a 119.5° field of view.

The CMF Phone 2 Pro will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset. Nothing says that the new chipset will give users a 10% faster CPU, and up to 5% graphics improvement as compared to CMF Phone 1.

Nothing co-founder and India President Akis Evangelidis has also confirmed that the CMF Phone 2 Pro will feature a charger in the box, as well as a transparent case for the phone.

Oh and this as well in the box...✌️ https://t.co/R9PPjS2CPX pic.twitter.com/t7qsnfxRox — Akis Evangelidis (@AkisEvangelidis) April 17, 2025

The CMF Phone 2 Pro is set to launch on 28 April at 6:30pm IST. The company will also launch Buds 2, Buds 2a, and Buds 2 Plus alongside the CMF Phone 2 Pro. Exact specifications and more details about the products are expected to be revealed closer to the launch.