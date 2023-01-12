Cognizant appoints Indian-origin Ravi Kumar as CEO

Nasdaq-listed Cognizant Technology Solutions on Thursday appointed Ravi Kumar S as CEO and a member of the Board, effective immediately.

Kumar succeeds Brian Humphries in both roles. To facilitate a smooth transition, Humphries will remain with the company as a special advisor until March 15, 2023, the IT firm said

Previously, Kumar worked with Infosys. He was the president of the IT giant from January 2016 through October 2022.

Kumar holds a degree in engineering from Maharashtra’s Shivaji University and an MBA from Orissa’s Xavier Institute of Management. According to his LinkedIn profile, prior to his MBA, Kumar worked as a scientist with the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre.

Kumar started working with Infosys in 2002 and was based out of its Hyderabad office. He then moved to Manhattan in 2014.

The company also announced that Stephen J. Rohleder, a member of Cognizant's Board since March 2022, has been elected Chair of the Board.

"I am honored to join Cognizant, a company I have long admired for its dedicated client focus and its track record of innovation," said Kumar. "I look forward to working with Steve, the rest of the Board, and the leadership team to capture the many opportunities ahead. I have watched Cognizant fundamentally transform its business, expanding its digital portfolio and capabilities, strengthening client relationships and partnerships, and meaningfully enhancing operational discipline. Cognizant is well-positioned for growth, and I'm excited to unlock the Company's significant potential for our employees, clients, investors, and other stakeholders."

Kumar has overseen Infosys business operations in India, Latin America, Japan and China.

For 2022, the company expects fourth quarter and full-year revenue of approximately $4.8 billion and $19.4 billion, respectively, compared to prior expectations of $4.72 billion-$4.77 billion for the fourth quarter and $19.3 billion for the full year. This reflects a year-over-year increase of approximately 1.3% (or 4.1% in constant currency1) for the fourth quarter and growth of approximately 5% (or 7.5% in constant currency) for full-year 2022.