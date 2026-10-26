ColorOS 17 stable update rolls out early for OnePlus 15, OPPO Find X9 series: How to download

ColorOS 17 update - Eligible phones and download size

The OnePlus 15 is receiving the update under software version CPH2745_17.0.0.102(EX01). According to 91Mobiles, a OnePlus 15 running pre-release software received an update weighing around 525MB. If you’re upgrading from beta software, you may receive a smaller package, while those moving from ColorOS 16 may need a larger download.

The OPPO Find X9 series devices included in the reported rollout are the Find X9, Find X9 Pro, Find X9s and Find X9 Ultra. However, the reports do not establish that every eligible device has received the update.

ColorOS 17 features - What's new?

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ColorOS 17 introduces Living Flow Design, which brings redesigned interface elements, animated transitions and lighting effects to areas such as the lock screen, navigation bars and notification panel.

The update also features the Luminous Rendering Engine, which OPPO says is designed to improve animation smoothness and resource management.

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AI features include AI Mind Space for organising saved information, AI Mind Suggest for surfacing relevant information and AI Photo Agent for prompt-based image editing. OSee is designed to direct you towards relevant AI tools.

The software also adds AI Face Swap Detection, Synthetic Voice Recognition and AI Live Interpreter. Feature availability may vary by device and supported services.

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How to download ColorOS 17

Open Settings > System & Updates > Software Update and check whether the update is available. If it appears, follow the on-screen instructions to install it.

If you have not received an over-the-air notification, you can check the Release Candidate option under the Beta Program section, if available for your device. Check the update details for your specific handset before proceeding.

Realme was also part of the original October 29 rollout schedule for current-generation flagship smartphones. However, the report does not confirm that the stable update has already begun reaching Realme devices.