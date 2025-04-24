Compact comeback? 74% of Indian smartphone users want smaller devices, says Counterpoint report

A growing number of Indian smartphone users are expressing a strong preference for compact smartphones, but most feel the market isn’t delivering enough options that combine portability with power. According to a recent survey by Counterpoint Research, commissioned by OnePlus, 74% of respondents prefer compact phones, while 68% say there are limited choices available in the segment.

Advertisement

The study, conducted among 2,019 young Indian professionals aged 18 to 35 from Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities, reveals that comfort, one-handed usability, and ergonomic design are top priorities, especially as phones continue to increase in size. Over half the participants cited challenges like difficulty using large-screen devices with one hand, reduced grip, and accidental drops.

Counterpoint Research Director Tarun Pathak said, “Consumers want compact devices without compromising on core features like processor performance and battery life. Many of the consumers who are approaching their upgrade cycles are now leaning towards compact smartphones. This shift is driven by the desire for more comfortable, long-term use. However, the availability of compact yet powerful options in the market still remains limited. About 90% of smartphones launched in 2024 featured screens larger than 6.5 inches. Hence, this highlights a clear opportunity for smartphone brands to introduce powerful compact smartphones to meet consumer demand."

Advertisement

Gaming was another area where compact phones earned high marks. 86% of respondents preferred compact smartphones for gaming, citing comfort, grip, and reduced hand strain. A significant 84% also want customisable buttons for quick access to apps and camera controls.

A good “in-hand feel” was crucial for 71% of users, while 69% said aesthetic appeal played a major role in buying decisions. The sweet spot for a compact screen was pegged between 6 to 6.5 inches by 60% of participants. Only 11% preferred devices under 6 inches, showing that modern compact doesn’t necessarily mean tiny.

When asked which brands they trust for their next compact phone, Apple, Samsung, and OnePlus topped the list. With 89% of users rating AI-powered features like voice assistants and battery optimisation as important, the pressure is now on smartphone makers to bring smaller devices that pack a punch.

Advertisement

Senior Research Analyst Arushi Chawla said, “Consumers are increasingly seeking compact smartphones that provide a seamless and comfortable one-handed experience for use cases like taking selfies, typing messages and gaming. However, while prioritising ease of use, a key concern remains the potential trade-off on battery life and processor performance when buying a compact device. This highlights the need for compact smartphones that balance portability with high-performance capabilities.”