Company that helps people find jobs just laid off 2,200 employees

Job listing portal Indeed has announced that it will fire approximately 2,200 employees, representing almost 15 per cent of its total workforce1. The decision to make job cuts at the company arose out of Indeed’s projection that the job market will continue to cool down following "the recent post-COVID boom".

Indeed CEO Chris Hyams wrote a letter to his employees describing the reasons behind the layoffs. He said, "Leading a company whose mission is to help people get jobs, every single day I think about how important a job is in a person’s life. Losing a job is extraordinarily hard, financially and emotionally. For those who will be leaving, we are working to bring as much support as possible to each of you."

Hyams highlighted that the job cuts will happen across nearly every team, function, level and region at Indeed and Indeed Flex.