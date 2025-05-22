Computex 2025: Acer unveils new Copilot+ PCs, 500Hz refresh rate monitors, AI wearables and more

At Computex 2025, Acer showcased a comprehensive line-up of new products across multiple categories, underlining its focus on artificial intelligence, immersive experiences, and smart mobility. The company introduced its latest Copilot+ AI laptops, next-generation gaming and entertainment monitors, wearable devices, and e-mobility solutions, reflecting a multi-faceted innovation strategy.

AI-Enhanced Aspire Laptops Expand the Copilot+ PC Range

Acer introduced six new Aspire AI laptops as part of its Copilot+ PC portfolio, available in 14 and 16-inch models. Designed to meet the needs of students, professionals, and families, the devices blend thin-and-light aluminium designs with support for local AI tasks and extended battery life.

The Aspire AI series features a mix of Intel Core Ultra, AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series, and Snapdragon X processors, offering flexibility in configuration. These laptops support up to 32 GB LPDDR5X RAM, 1 TB PCIe Gen4 SSDs, and include high-resolution WUXGA+ OLED displays with VESA DisplayHDR TrueBlack 500 certification. Models with Intel and AMD chipsets also include support for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4.

As Copilot+ PCs, they integrate Microsoft’s new AI experiences like Recall, Click to Do, and Enhanced Windows Search. Additionally, Acer’s own suite of AI tools further improves productivity, content creation, and video conferencing.

Predator QD-OLED and Nitro Monitors Lead Display Innovation

In the gaming category, Acer unveiled two new 27-inch Predator QD-OLED monitors: the Predator X27U F5, which offers a remarkable 500Hz refresh rate at WQHD resolution, and the Predator X27 X, which delivers 4K visuals at 240Hz. Both feature AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, Delta E

The company also expanded its Nitro monitor line with two Google TV-enabled smart displays: the Nitro GA321QK P (31.5-inch, 4K UHD) and the Nitro GA341CUR W0 (34-inch, ultrawide QHD). These models combine entertainment and casual gaming capabilities with up to 240 Hz refresh rates and vibrant sRGB colour reproduction.

For portable use, the Acer Nitro PG271K brings 4K resolution to a slim, space-saving form factor, offering Full HD at 144Hz with IPS technology and flexible setup options.

AI-Powered Wearables: FreeSense Ring and TransBuds

Acer also marked its entry into AI-powered wearables with the launch of the FreeSense Ring and AI TransBuds. The FreeSense Ring, crafted from lightweight titanium alloy, delivers round-the-clock health tracking, including heart rate, HRV, SpO2, and sleep monitoring. It's all processed via a companion app that provides insights without requiring a subscription.

Meanwhile, the AI TransBuds are real-time translation earbuds capable of interpreting speech across 15 languages. Notably, only one participant needs to wear the earbuds for two-way communication, making them ideal for meetings, travel, and live translation scenarios. The buds also support transcription and captioning features.

E-Mobility Expansions with Smart Scooters and Bikes

Acer's smart mobility division showcased a refreshed line of e-scooters and e-bikes, including the Predator Storm and Thunder eScooter Series, and the Predator eRanger fat-tire e-bike. With motors ranging from 400 W to 500 W, these vehicles support app-based ride tracking, safety management, and adaptive braking systems, targeting both urban commuters and recreational riders.