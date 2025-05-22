Computex 2025: Mediatek to develop world's smallest 2nm chip, deployment starts in September

At Computex 2025, MediaTek confirmed a major milestone in semiconductor development: the company will tape out its first 2-nanometre chip this September. The announcement marks a significant leap from the current 3nm technology, positioning MediaTek as a leader in next-generation high-performance, low-power chipsets.

MediaTek’s Vice Chairman and CEO Rick Tsai made the announcement during his keynote address, describing the upcoming chip as a “high-volume” custom ASIC that will go beyond traditional smartphone applications. The chip is being manufactured by TSMC and is expected to deliver a 15% boost in performance and 25% better power efficiency compared to its predecessor.

While detailed specifications remain under wraps, the 2nm chipset is designed with artificial intelligence at its core, enabling advanced machine learning and real-time AI inference. MediaTek says this will power emerging use cases such as autonomous driving, instant language translation, and responsive voice interaction, while also extending battery life and reducing energy consumption.

As part of its AI-driven roadmap, MediaTek revealed that it is working with developers on nearly 250 AI models, including Gemini, DeepSeek, and LLaMA. In addition, over 100 Internet of Things (IoT) models are in development, signalling the company’s growing ambitions in industrial, enterprise, and consumer sectors.

According to Tsai, AI will be integral to the evolution of 6G, and MediaTek intends to play a leading role. “6G technology will come with AI assistance, and MediaTek will be in a perfect position to bring 6G capabilities to the world,” he said.

With its first 2nm chip set to enter production later this year, MediaTek is not only advancing the boundaries of semiconductor technology but also laying the groundwork for an AI-native, 6G-connected future.