Computex 2025: MSI unveils new Claw A8, Nvidia RTX 50 laptops, Mercedes-AMG partnership

At Computex 2025, MSI unveiled a broad portfolio of laptops, handheld gaming devices, and concept designs, underlining its continued focus on high-performance computing, artistic design, and strategic collaborations.

Among the headline announcements was the expansion of the Claw handheld gaming series. MSI introduced the new Claw A8, powered by an AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme processor, and a refreshed Claw 8 AI+ Polar Tempest Edition, which uses Intel’s Core Ultra 7 258V processor and features a glitter-coated white finish. Both devices offer an 8-inch FHD+ 120Hz touchscreen, with expanded connectivity and personalisation options.

MSI also confirmed its integration of NVIDIA’s upcoming RTX 50 series GPUs into its flagship laptops, including refreshed Crosshair and Cyborg designs. Demonstrations at the show compared the new GPUs with their RTX 40 series predecessors using the Raider A18 HX as a benchmark, showing improved AI performance and visual capabilities.

The brand also expanded its luxury design partnerships. Following a collaboration last year, MSI revealed two new laptops co-branded with Mercedes-AMG Motorsport: the Stealth A16 AI+ and the Prestige 16 AI+. The former is equipped with AMD and NVIDIA components, while the latter features Intel’s latest Core Ultra 9 processor and a 4K OLED panel. Both models include co-branded accessories such as a laptop sleeve and mouse.

MSI’s ongoing commitment to design craftsmanship was evident in the Prestige 13 AI+ Ukiyo-e Edition, developed in partnership with Japanese lacquerware brand Okadaya. The limited-edition laptop incorporates Katsushika Hokusai’s famous woodblock print “The Great Wave off Kanagawa” and combines traditional Yamanaka lacquer techniques with modern OLED and AI technologies. MSI confirmed that a new Artisan Collection will debut at the event, continuing the brand’s fusion of art and technology.

In the business and productivity segment, MSI provided a glimpse of its upcoming ultra-thin laptop designs, which are expected to support future Intel processors codenamed Panther Lake. These next-generation devices, available in both convertible and standard formats, will feature OLED displays, stylus support, and a minimalist design aesthetic.

The company stated that these announcements reflect its long-term vision of blending aesthetics, performance, and AI-driven innovation. From high-performance gaming to artisan craftsmanship, MSI is continuing to diversify its product portfolio while looking ahead to emerging computing trends.